Qimmah Russo Opts To Go Topless In Latest Sizzling Update

Qimmah Russo captivated her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a pair of snaps on Friday afternoon in which she stripped off her shirt and showcased her incredible figure. She reminded fans in the caption to practice a healthy and confident lifestyle.

Quimmah posed facing the camera with her sculpted backside. The fitness powerhouse wore a pair of skintight jeans with a medium wash and nothing else. The pants fit just below the most slender part of her narrow waist, and clung to her rounded booty, leaving little to the imagination.

The back pockets appeared to zip across the top, which gave the garment a slight retro vibe. She chose not to accessorize with a belt, leaving brand label sewn onto the right side of the waistband visible, although it was difficult to distinguish. A capital letter “V” was discernible, but the rest of the writing was unclear.

She posed in a similar position in both images, only slightly altering her stance between the two. In the first, Qimmah raised both ripped arms into the air, wrapped her hands around one another, and rested them on the crown of her head. Her dark, curly hair was pulled up off her neck, revealing wisps of platinum blond at her roots.

Expert lighting poured over her body from almost directly behind, but was angled slightly to create a stunning play of light and shadow across her muscular back. It beautifully accentuated her sculpted frame, highlighting the swells and undulations of her hard-earned physique.

In the second photo, Qimmah widened her stance. She left her hands on top of her head, but extended her elbows out to either side and unstacked her thighs, which had been crossed over one another in the previous snap.

She turned her head to the left to show off her shadowed profile, which was framed by a triangular section of negative space created by her inner arm.

Qimmah’s Instagram followers were eager to express their adoration for the athletic beauty, and flooded the comments section with praise. Most left strings of affectionate emoji — most prolific seemed to be the standard hearts and flames, but this particular post also inspired an unusual number of flexed bicep symbols. Other supporters chose to convey their feelings in words.

“Aight, now stop playing and turn around so we can see your, um…smile,” one fan teased.

“That back is amazing,” a second person observed.

“Beautiful physique,” a third supporter remarked.

“It’s your shoulders for me,” a fourth follower declared.