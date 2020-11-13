Alan Dershowitz Threatened To ‘Destroy’ Jeffrey Epstein Accusers, Report Says

Celebrity attorney Alan Dershowitz is being accused of threatening accusers of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, The Miami Herald reported.

The publication highlighted a 13-page executive summary of the Justice Department report from its Office of Professional Responsibility. The document focused on Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea deal that led to a non-prosecution agreement, which Dershowitz helped the sex offender secure. Notably, it outlined comments from former Palm Beach County State Attorney Barry Krischer, who claimed that Dershowitz was “overly aggressive.”

“We’re going to destroy your witnesses; don’t go to court because we’re going to destroy those girls,” Krischer recalled Dershowitz saying.

As The Inquisitr reported, Dershowitz has been accused of having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged slaves who claims she was recruited by his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial for her purported human trafficking.

According to The Miami Herald, Dershowitz did not deny attacking the credibility of Epstein’s accusers. However, he denied using the language Krischer attributed to him.

“In 55 years of practice, I can say that I have never threatened to destroy a witness. I told him that his witnesses — there were only a handful at the time — had credibility issues and that it was our duty, as defense lawyers, to challenge their credibility.”

Per Vox, Dershowitz also called another Epstein accuser’s character into question during the 2008 case.

“She, herself, has chosen to go by the nickname of ‘pimp juice’ and the site goes on to detail, including photos, her apparent fascination with marijuana,” he said in a letter to the lead investigator.

The case ultimately led to Epstein spending 13 months in prison with work release.

Dershwitz also wrote a defense of Maxwell in July and claimed that she is presumed innocent. In the same piece, he attacked Giuffre’s accusations against him and denied participating in a trafficking ring.

According to Dershowitz, the authors of the recent Justice Department report did not contact him.

Elsewhere, the report concluded that former U.S. Attorney Alexander used “poor judgment” when he chose not to prosecute Epstein on federal sex trafficking charges. Acosta notably served as Secretary of Labor in Donald Trump’s administration before resigning after scrutiny for his role in Epstein’s plea deal.

Like Acosta, Dershowitz also has ties to Trump — he famously defended Trump during the impeachment trial against him. In particular, the lawyer argued that criminal conduct is necessary for impeachment, which Fox News judge Andrew Napolitano noted was a break from his previous view of the issue.