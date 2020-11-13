Lauren Drain Gets Soaking Wet And Flaunts Her Derriere In A Red Thong Bikini At 8 Months Postpartum

Lauren posed in the water during a trip to Tulum, Mexico.

Lauren Drain thrilled her 3.7 million Instagram followers by showing off her post-baby body in a sizzling photo that was snapped during a Mexican getaway. The fitness model posted the captivating shot to the image-sharing platform on Friday, November 13.

For her vacation photo op, Lauren posed in the beautiful turquoise water of one of Tulum’s famed cenotes. A weathered wall of rock covered with green moss formed the backdrop the image. It curved back behind Lauren to form a dark cave. She stood beside a small rocky outcrop that jutted out into the water. Two trees grew from the soil that covered it. Where she was at, the water reached the middle of her curvy backside.

The bodybuilder stunned in a vivid red bikini. She was photographed at an angle that hid the front of her string halter top, which placed most of the focus on her revealing bottoms. The garment featured side ties and a thong back that put her peachy derriere on full display. Lauren arched her back to further accentuate her curvy physique. Her skimpy swimsuit also showcased her washboard stomach and sculpted shoulder muscles. She stuck her arms forward as well, which displayed her buff biceps and triceps.

Lauren had a scrunchie on her left wrist, and her blond hair was down. Her tresses were totally drenched and slicked back so that they were out of her face.

In her caption, the bikini competitor revealed that it has now been eight months since she welcomed her baby girl, and she used her incredible post-baby body to promote her fitness program. Her followers were extremely impressed with the results of her hard work, and they rewarded her efforts with upwards of 7,000 likes over the length of three hours. They also responded to her post with scores of positive messages and a large amount of fire emoji.

“Wow you’re so amazing,” wrote one admirer.

“In this shot it looks like you never had a baby. Your hard work shows. Beautiful!” another fan commented.

“Good for you. Be well. Stay safe,” a third person added.

“Can’t wait to start!” a fourth eager fan chimed in.

Lauren’s modeling shots often receive high praise from her large online audience, but she recently confessed that it took her a few years to master the art of looking so phenomenal in her photos. As reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a slideshow of throwback images from her early modeling career to show her followers how far she’s come.