Bri Teresi Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Black Bikini While Posing In A Hot Tub

On Friday, November 13, American model Bri Teresi uploaded a tantalizing picture for her 1.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 24-year-old standing knee-deep in an above-ground hot tub, which was located on what appears to be a covered patio. A fence and numerous trees can be seen in the background.

Bri flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy black bikini that featured a plunging top and low-rise bottoms with clear straps. The tiny two-piece put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display. She finished off the look with a fuchsia pom pom beanie and a cross pendant necklace. The blond bombshell also wore her hair down in a slightly tousled style.

For the photo, Bri stood with her back arched. She placed both of her hands behind her head, as she looked directly at the camera lens, with her mouth slightly open. Water droplets were visible on her stomach, suggesting that she had been submerged in the hot tub prior to taking the picture.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to try out “the Clover Dating App.”

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Quite a few of Bri’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Love the outfit!!! You are sizzling hot!!!” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Bri you always look cute pretty and beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“Wow baby way too gorgeous & sexy,” remarked another admirer, along with a string of heart-eye, fire, kissing face, red heart, and bomb emoji.

“Beyond wow and love the beanie cap,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Bri graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Bri has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a navy blue bra. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.