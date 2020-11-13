Incoming GA Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene Seemingly Flouts Congressional Mask Policy

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congresswoman-elect from Georgia’s 14th congressional district, revealed via Twitter on Friday that she is taking a stand against protective face coverings as she prepares to enter America’s legislative branch.

Per her own tweet, the 46-year-old made the proclamation during a new member orientation for those who won their first election to the House of Representatives last week. When the topic of the COVID-19 was raised, she shared her opinion that masks were a form of oppression.

“Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress. Masks, masks, masks….” she wrote. “I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice.”

She also included the hashtag#FreeYourFace in the social media post.

Although a significant number of users backed Greene’s sentiment in the comments section, she was also the target of heavy criticism from a sizable portion of those that replied to the tweet.

“We wear a mask primarily out of respect for our fellow human beings – and their ‘choice’ to stay well,” wrote actress Mia Farrow.

“‘My body, my choice’ she screams as she infects your body with a deadly virus,” added Kershaw Award-winning professor Donald Moynihan.

“Would you feel guilty if you inadvertently killed a senior citizen by infecting them? Or would you say ‘good riddance’?” tweeted a third commenter.

While the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) has recommended the use of facemasks for some time, several studies have further espoused the benefits of masking in the battle against the coronavirus. In July, a Brigham Young University analysis of more than 115 such studies found that face coverings were “one of the most powerful and cost-effective tools” to curb the COVID-19 spread while also accelerating America’s economic recovery.

Whether she actually aims to eschew the advice of public health officials and medical experts by not using a facemask in Congress remains to be seen. However, as relayed by CNBC over the summer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a requirement that representatives wear facemasks at all times when they are in the congressional chamber, save for when they are recognized to speak.

That policy has remained in effect as coronavirus cases continue to surge nationwide.

Dustin Chambers / Getty Images

Greene is no stranger to making controversial public statements. As shared previously by The Inquisitr, she has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges that President Donald Trump is working to overthrow a left-wing cabal of Satan worshippers and pedophiles.