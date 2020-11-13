Cindy Prado Flaunts Cleavage And Booty In Skintight Workout Ensemble

American bombshell Cindy Prado uploaded some smoking-hot new content to her Instagram account on Friday, November 13, sending plenty of temperatures soaring.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was photographed in her kitchen for the four-photo series. Cindy displayed her figure from different angles as she switched between a number of sultry poses.

In the first image, she stood with the left side of her body facing the camera as she propped her booty out to show off her form. She grabbed on the fridge’s handle with one hand, and held up a bottle of Vital Performance, a replenishing workout drink, with the other. She rotated her head over her left shoulder to share a sweet smile with the camera.

She posed from her front in the second snapshot, popping one hip out as she flexed her arm muscles. The third photo displayed her on top of her kitchen’s island, as she wore a playful expression on her face. She again held up a bottle of Vital Performance. She exuded an air of mystery in the fourth slide, placing both hands on her hips as she looked away from the camera with a pout on her face.

Her long highlighted, blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in slight waves that fell around her shoulders. She wore her nails short and natural.

Cindy flaunted her amazing figure in a gray sports bra with two thick straps, and a plunging U-shape neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage. The tiny garment also showcased her sculpted abs as it barely reached below her chest. Cindy’s bottoms, which consisted of skintight gray leggings, highlighted her hips, and pert booty.

She finished the look off with a super-cropped, dark gray, long-sleeve hoodie. She accessorized with a pair of drop earrings.

In the post’s caption, Cindy promoted Vital Performance and tagged their Instagram handle.

Friday’s photo set amassed more than 15,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 170 fans took their support one step further by complimenting the model on her figure, looks, and ensemble in the comments section.

“You are gorgeous with this physique,” one individual commented, emphasizing their words with a fire and rose emoji.

“Looking awesome,” chimed in another admirer.

“Cutie with a booty,” gushed a third fan, following up their compliment with numerous black heart and fire emoji.

“Great photos as always,” a fourth user added.

The beauty has stunner her fans with plenty of jaw-dropping content on Instagram this week. She uploaded some images just yesterday, in which she rocked a minuscule gold bikini that displayed much of her form.