Angeline Varona Puts Her Cleavage On Display In New Double Update

Angeline Varona ended the workweek with a sizzling update that tantalized her 2.6 million Instagram fans. The Bang Energy model added a flirty new snap today that saw her flaunting her ample assets in a skimpy nightie.

Angeline made use of her phone’s camera to capture the sizzling hot snaps. The Latina hottie lounged on a sofa in her sexy outfit. In the first photo, she held the mobile device in one of her hands as she extended her arm away from her face to get good coverage of her upper body. It appears as if she was lying on the chair with her head leaning on the backrest. Angeline looked directly at the lens and offered a sweet smile that showed her pearly whites.

The second pic featured the bombshell in a similar pose. This time, she placed her right arm under her bust, which caused her cleavage to pop. The glass window behind her gave light to the room, illuminating the whole place, as well as her flawless skin.

In the update, Angeline rocked a pink satin nightie with intricate white lace patterns along its plunging neckline. The style highlighted her decolletage. While the top hardly contained her voluptuous bust, the opaque color and thick fabric managed to obscure her nipples from exposure. The piece had a slightly loose fit and thin straps that hung over her shoulders.

Angeline wore her brunette locks down and straight. She did a heavy side part and let most of her strands fall on her back.

According to the geotag, Angeline was in Miami, Florida. She paired the photo with a short caption, where she described herself as a “girl next door.” She also gave credit to her lash artist by tagging her Instagram pages in the post and the picture.

Even though the snap has been live less than a day, the new upload has already received a ton of attention from her avid supporters. In addition to over 61,100 likes, the share addition has also pulled in more than 700 comments. Social media admirers, including fellow influencers, took to the comments section to let her know she looked stunning. Several other fans raved over her buxom curves, while a few followers expressed their admiration with a mix of emoji.

“There is nothing average about you!” a fellow model wrote, adding three heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“I wish my neighbor looked this good! Well, you are unique. You are so hot and gorgeous,” added another follower.

“Perfection does not exist? What are you then? A mirage? You are too beautiful,” a third social media user commented.