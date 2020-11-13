Shanina Shaik Goes Pantsless In Sultry Bedroom Snap

Shanina showed her fans her "inside wardrobe."

Whether she’s on the runway or chilling at home, Shanina Shaik has proved that she looks good in just about anything she wears. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 13 to give her 2.1 million followers a glimpse at her “inside wardrobe” in a steamy selfie that has earned nothing but love since going live.

Shanina looked comfy and chic as she lounged in her bedroom in a chunky gray sweater that oozed autumnal vibes. The piece had an oversized fit, falling in a boxy fashion over the 29-year-old’s torso to accentuate her slender frame. It also had a crew neckline and long, baggy sleeves, which she scrunched up to her elbows to tease a glimpse at her toned arms.

Rather than wearing a pair of shorts or leggings, the Australian beauty opted to ditch bottoms altogether. Her sweater was long enough to pull off the move, grazing down to the tops of her toned thighs where it bunched up to cover her pelvic area. However, her followers were still treated to a look at her most of her derriere and supermodel legs, much to their delight.

The image was taken in London, per the geotag, and saw Shanina posing on her knees on top of her plush bed. A large, wood-framed mirror hung on the wall next to her, providing her the perfect opportunity to snap steamy shot. She sat in profile to the glass and held her cell phone in one hand while resting the other on her bare thigh. Her gaze was focused on its screen, ensuring that she was able to capture her reflection at the perfect angle.

Shanina left her dark locks down for the at-home photo op, and accessorized with a set of bangle bracelets and a chic gold watch to give her ensemble a hint of bling. She also sported a pair of long, white socks that gave her look even more of a cozy vibe.

The catwalk queen earned considerable praise for the pantsless photo, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“You look amazing in everything. You make a sweater & socks look like a trend,” one person wrote.

“You are perfection,” praised another fan.

“No trouser week in London I guess,” a third follower quipped, adding a mixture of laughing and red heart emoji to the end of her comment.

“Looking good,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 15,000 likes after just three hours of going lve.