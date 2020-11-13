Niki DeMartino Wears Jeweled Crop Top For A Series Of Selfies

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a series of selfies. The influencer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a dazzling number for her most recent post.

The “Alone In My Car” songstress stunned in what looked to be a black crop top with jeweled text on the front. The item of clothing also featured gems embroidered across the bottom. DeMartino showed off her midriff and paired her ensemble with pants of the same color. She accessorized herself with a ring, a couple of necklaces, and a small nose stud. DeMartino styled her straight red hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short for the occasion.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the singer was captured in red lighting next to white shelves with plants on top. DeMartino gazed directly at the camera lens while taking the selfie from a slightly lower angle.

In the next slide, she took the pic higher-up, which helped showcase her pants. Behind her, on the floor, you could see a bottle of water and another beverage in a plastic cup.

In the third and final frame, DeMartino stared into the camera lens with an intense expression. She tilted her head down while drawing in fans with her piercing eyes.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 77,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“okay but niki, you’re literally the prettiest i hope u know that,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful. I love you so much,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“If I looked like this I wouldn’t know how to act,” remarked a third fan, adding several heart-eyes emoji.

“keep those selfies coming. you are blessing my feed,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white crop top with long loose-fitted sleeves. DeMartino wore the attire with what looked to be a corset-style garment of the same color. She opted for a white miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh with matching long socks. DeMartino accessorized with numerous necklaces and rings and sported her wavy red-and-black hair down. She posed down a quiet road for the three-photo upload, one of which included her in front of a yellow sunset.