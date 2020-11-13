Kelly Ripa, 50, Shows Off A Lot Of Leg In Curve-Hugging Black Dress

Kelly Ripa is gushing over her revealing new black dress, and her fans are giving the look some high marks as well.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host showed off her fit physique in the tiny black dress that she wore on the November 13 episode, modeling it in a video posted on the show’s official Instagram account. In the short clip, Ripa could be seen standing on the set before filming, at one point bending over to peek under the desk and showing off her lean body. Ripa’s long blond hair flowed down below her shoulders in waves and the plunging neckline showed off a bit of skin.

The clip later cut to the 50-year-old television host talking about the outfit, which had been gifted to her by the designer brand ba&sh. She praised its versatility, saying it would be a good fit for a number of different settings.

“I think this is the perfect dress,” she gushed, adding that it was something she could wear to a party or a daytime event.

Fans seemed to like the outfit as well, with many taking to the comments section to leave compliments on how well she wore it.

“Love this dress on Kelly!” one fan wrote.

“She looks beautiful in anything,” added another.

The show posted another shot of the outfit in action on the socially distant set of the talk show, with Ripa flaunting her well-defined legs as she stood at a distance from co-star Ryan Seacrest and guest Jenni “JWoww” Farley from Jersey Shore.

Fans also seemed to appreciate getting a full-length view of the ensemble in action.

“And thank you, Kelly, for wearing a shorter dress! Love those legs!” a fan wrote.

Ripa’s Instagram followers already get plenty of glimpses of her well-toned physique, with the host regularly sharing pictures of herself in revealing attire and tight workout gear. She puts in plenty of work to stay in such great shape, especially her famously lean legs, but Ripa said it wasn’t always this way. In an interview with Women’s Health, she revealed that having kids helped her understand the importance of hitting the gym to stay in great shape.

“It would have never have occurred to me to exercise before I had kids. Ever. Now, I find that I need it to clear my head,” she said. “I need strength and stamina because raising kids is the toughest job there is. And it’s the most rewarding — but it’s exhausting, and it’s hard work. My childless self would have died laughing seeing me in a gym.”