Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Smoking-Hot Body While Skinny Dipping In The Ocean

Brunette beauty Ana Cheri knows how to command the attention of her 12.6 million Instagram followers. She often thrills them with snapshots that show her flashing plenty of skin in impossibly skimpy outfits. On Friday, she kicked off the weekend with a sizzling picture that featured her skinny dipping in the ocean at sunset.

In the caption, Ana wrote that a storm moved through the area just 15 minutes prior to when the photo was snapped. The end result was a mostly cloudy sky filled with a variety of colors. One side of the sky was filled with bright yellow, gray and pink clouds. A patch of blue was on the other side of the frame, adding a nice contrast to the photo. The choppy turquoise water reflected some of the golden hues in the sky, adding a dreamy vibe.

Ana appeared to be the only person enjoying the ocean after the storm as she was the only person in the ocean for what seemed to be miles. She was in water up to the middle of her back, and the lens captured her from a side view. The model held her arms over her head while she arched her back. The pose gave her online audience a nice look at her bare breasts, which were halfway exposed. Her bare derrière was also visible beneath the surface of the water. Ana looked at the lens with a sultry look on her face with her lips slightly parted.

The popular influencer wore her hair styled in two braids, and it appeared that the only accessory she sported was a gold dangle bracelet.

The post was extremely popular among her admirers, with more than 58,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Hundreds of them took some time to give the post some love.

“Wow you just made my day ty,” wrote one Instagram user with two bomb emoji.

“Nah nah, you make the sunset magical,” a second fan chimed in, referring to her caption.

“Hottest women on the planet,” quipped a third follower adding two heart-eye, smiley-face emoji.

“Fantastic view and beautiful model,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier this week, Ana gave her fans a peek at how she manages to keep her physique in tip-top shape when she shared a video that captured her exercising in a set of tight workout shorts and a flirty bra. She turned up the heat by pointing her booty at the camera while she performed squats and dead lifts with a kettle bell.