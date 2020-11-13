Busty Brie Bella Rocks Flower-Print Blouse & Shows Cleavage In Latest Instagram Photo

Brie Bella took to Instagram on Friday to ask her 7.8 million who watched last night’s episode of Total Bellas. The WWE Hall of Famer also dressed up for the occasion, sharing two photos in the process.

The pictures were taken in a room that was decorated in light brown colors. A couch with some cushions was visible in the background, and a photo boasting a map-like design hung from the wall.

The first snap was a close-up selfie of Brie rocking a green blouse that was peppered with green and pink flower designs. The former WWE superstar’s bra straps were visible, and the outfit displayed an ample amount of cleavage.

The brunette beauty posed with her head slightly tilted the side. She had a casual smile on her face, and her wavy hair sat comfortably on the left side of her busty chest.

In the second photo, Brie took a snap with her twin sister, Nikki Bella. Brie stood side on as she held her camera further forward, which allowed her to capture more of her fashionable attire in the frame.

Nikki, meanwhile, sported a purple sweater and smiled for the camera. She wore her long dark hair in a straight style, letting it hang over her left shoulder toward her chest.

The twins were celebrating the premiere episode of the latest season of their reality show, which airs on the E! network. This season is special as it chronicles their experience as recent parents. As The Inquisitr previously documented, they both gave birth to babies back in July.

In the accompanying caption, Brie noted that the pictures marked the final round of the duo’s media appearances for the time being. The sisters have had a busy week promoting their show, and they’ve been open about their challenging relationship and motherhood experiences.

Brie’s fans appreciated the upload as well. The snaps have gained 38,000 likes as of this writing. Some of her adoring followers also took to the comments section to give her and her twin some compliments.

“God really hooked us up when he made [two] Bellas!,” gushed one Instagram user.

“You’re so beautiful Brie,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

Many followers noted that they’d watched the latest premiere episode as well, or stated that they’d be checking it out after seeing Brie’s latest uploads to promote it.

The sisters might be focused on their reality series at the moment, but they’ve also hinted at stepping back into a wrestling ring in recent times.