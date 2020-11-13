Nata Lee Straddles A Bench While Wearing The Tiny Cotton Boyshorts

Social media star Nata Lee wowed her 5.6 million Instagram followers after posting a series of photos where she worked out in a tiny underwear set.

For the occasion, she wore a matching bralette and boyshort combo that was made from a casual cotton fabric. The bralette featured of a low scooped neckline that flaunted the Instagram star’s collarbone and décolletage. A thick elastic band wrapped under her bust and displayed the brand’s name, Fashion Nova, in large black letters. Thin spaghetti straps offered support while keeping her toned shoulders and upper back exposed.

Showcasing a sliver of her toned midriff, Nata Lee coupled the top with a matching pair of boyshorts. The elastic band was again thick and featured the Fashion Nova lettering. The bottoms were a high-rise silhouette and cinched at Nata Lee’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The bralette and bottoms were both a soft gray color, and the hue not only flattered the Russian model’s sun-kissed skin but also also added an airy and light aesthetic to the shots.

Nata Lee accessorized with a black fitness watch and sported a pair of white Adidas sneakers that were covered with a fishnet detail. She styled her long blond locks into a high messy bun.

Nata Lee posted four pictures in total while working out at an outdoor gym. The specific location was geotagged as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

In the first photo, she angled herself sideways to the camera to showcase her curves as she leaned against a large dumbbell. A clear blue sky and palm trees offered a stunning backdrop. In the second photo, she straddled a bench, placing her hands between her thighs as a barbell rested behind her.

Next came a close up of the model holding a weight, followed with another shot where Nata Lee leaned against a weight rack.

Fans went wild over the shots and quickly awarded the upload over 120,000 likes and more than 850 comments within just 40 minutes of posting.

“Annnnnddd you just broke the internet,” proclaimed one awestruck user.

“Good God almighty!!!! You are one really amazingly gorgeous goddess,” gushed a second, emphasizing his admiration by adding a plethora of fire emoji to the compliment.

“It is ridiculous how hot you are,” raved a third.

“Let me know if you need a workout partner,” joked a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face and a thumbs up symbol.

