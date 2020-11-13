Nata Lee Straddles A Bench While Wearing Booty-Baring Boyshorts

Social media star Nata Lee wowed her 5.6 million Instagram followers after posting a series of photos where she worked out in a tiny underwear set.

For the occasion, she wore a matching bralette and boyshorts combo that was made from a casual cotton fabric. The bralette featured a low scooped neckline that flaunted the Instagram star’s collarbone and décolletage. A thick elastic band wrapped under her bust and displayed the brand’s name, Fashion Nova, in large black letters. Thin spaghetti straps offered support while keeping her toned shoulders and upper back exposed.

The elastic band on her matching bottoms was also thick and featured the Fashion Nova lettering. The boyshorts were a high-rise silhouette and cinched at Nata Lee’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. They fit her almost like a thong, showing off her booty.

The bralette and bottoms were both heather gray in color, and the hue not only flattered the Russian model’s sun-kissed skin but also added an airy and light aesthetic to the shots.

Nata Lee accessorized with a black fitness watch and sported a pair of white Adidas sneakers that were covered with a fishnet detail. She styled her long blond locks into a high messy bun. You can see the photo below.

Nata Lee posted four pictures in total while working out at an outdoor gym. The specific location was geotagged as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

In the first photo, she angled herself sideways to the camera to showcase her curves as she leaned against a large dumbbell. A clear blue sky and palm trees offered a stunning backdrop. In the second photo, she straddled a bench, placing her hands between her thighs as a barbell rested behind her.

Next came a close up of the model holding a weight, followed with another shot where Nata Lee leaned against a weight rack.

Fans went wild over the shots and quickly awarded the upload over 120,000 likes and more than 850 comments within just 40 minutes of posting.

“Annnnnddd you just broke the internet,” proclaimed one awestruck user.

“Good God almighty!!!! You are one really amazingly gorgeous goddess,” gushed a second, emphasizing his admiration by adding a plethora of fire emoji to the compliment.

“It is ridiculous how hot you are,” raved a third.

“Let me know if you need a workout partner,” joked a fourth, adding a heart-eye face and a thumbs-up symbol.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Russian influencer recently dropped jaws after wearing a white swim set while in an outdoor shower.