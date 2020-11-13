Jessica Nigri Wears Sparkling Pasties Underneath Plunging Bra In Sexy Witch Costume

Despite almost being halfway through November, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri seems to still be in the Halloween spirit. On Friday, the 31-year-old shared a series of sizzling snaps that showed her dressed as a sexy witch with her 4.1 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, Jessica posed on the floor covered with a white fluffy material in front of iridescent cellophane. She opted to wear sparkling pasties underneath a plunging bra adorned with lace, rhinestones, studs, and a lavender heart. She also sported a pair of matching underwear and sheer striped stockings. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display.

The YouTuber finished off the look with a horned witch hat, elbow-length leather gloves, and an intricate choker necklace. She also had on a pastel blue wig and bright blue contact lens.

The first image showed Jessica kneeling with her legs spread. She touched the brim of her hat and looked directly at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by lying on her side while holding onto what appears to be a replica of a wizard staff.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation revealed that her cosplay was an original creation. She also implored her followers to share their opinions regarding the photo set. Jessica then proceeded to ask fans about their “holiday traditions.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her questions.

“2 & eating great food & hanging out,” wrote one commenter, along with both a pink heart and a heart-eye emoji.

“Every Christmas morning me and my wife watch Diehard and Lethal Weapon,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Ahhhhhhh!!! Freakin amazing!! One of my absolute faves so far!” gushed an admirer, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, sparkle, and black heart emoji to the comment.

“So [g]orgeous and crazy hot,” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 49,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Jessica has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing costumes.

For instance, last month she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny bikini top and a pair of barely-there bottoms while cosplaying as a sexy version of the character Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.