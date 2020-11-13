Bella Araujo Showcases Insane Curves In Tiny Velour Dress

Brazilian Internet sensation Bella Araujo updated some eye-catching new photos of herself to Instagram on Friday, November 7, stunning many of her 2.9 million followers.

The 29-year-old was captured at the foot of a staircase for the two-photo series. Bella was centered in both frames, standing out most as she struck two sexy poses.

In the first photo, she posed with the back of her body facing the camera as she placed her right hand on her hip. She propped her booty out to emphasize her curvy form. She exuded a happy energy as she rotated her head over her shoulder to share a wide smile with the camera.

She posed from her right side in the second snapshot, sticking her chest out as she grabbed on her booty. She wore a pout on her face this time, giving off a sultry, seductive vibe.

Bella’s long, highlighted, brunette hair was flipped to the left and styled in loose, natural-looking curls that cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder. Her long, square-cut nails seemed to be perfectly manicured.

Her killer curves were on display in a revealing, magenta dress with black lace detailing that looked to be made out of velour. The garment featured a cross-wrap front that tied around her neck, and a plunging neckline that exposed a massive view of cleavage. The skintight number also showcased her curvy hips, slim waist, and bodacious derriere as it tightly hugged her hourglass figure. Further on show was her thighs and legs, as the dress was quite short, reaching just below her backside.

She completed the look with lace-up, furry, pink high-heels.

In the post’s geotag, Bella revealed that she was photographed in Manaus, Brazil. In the caption, she tagged Balada, an online clothing company she frequently promotes.

In just a few hours after going live, the sizzling content had received more than 53,000 likes, proving to be an instant social media favorite. In the comments section, nearly 800 admirers verbalized their support for the model, her physique, her good looks, and her minuscule dress.

“Excellent model, great job,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a single fire emoji to their compliment.

“You are amazingly beautiful,” a second fan chimed in.

“Looking beautiful in that little dress and sexy heels,” a third admirer gushed, filling their comment with heart-eye emoji.

“I love your pictures Miss Cutie,” a fourth individual asserted.

The South American bombshell has uploaded many stunning images and videos to her Instagram account lately. Last week, she shared a smoking-hot photo in which she rocked a tiny bikini that concealed little of her figure.