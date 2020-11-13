‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Shocker: Billy’s World Collapses

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy is in a whole heap of trouble, and for once, he isn’t actually guilty. However, his past poor behavior will make getting out of this mess much more difficult. Actor Jason Thompson recently previewed his on-screen alter ego’s upcoming storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

It’s no secret at all that Billy believes Genoa City would be better off if Adam (Mark Grossman) left. He’s spent years struggling with his fury at Adam after the younger Newman son’s actions led to Delia’s death. The still-grieving father recently helped publish an exposé on all of Adam’s misdeeds, not caring that it caused harm to Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and other victims of Adam’s crimes.

However, somebody tried to shoot Adam, and while the man has no lack of enemies in town, a lot of fingers point towards Billy, which he finds shocking. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) asks him if he pulled the trigger, and later Ray (Jordi Vilasuso) wonders if he went too far with his vendetta.

“Billy realizes that there could be a little heat on him and that he better start covering his bases. He’s getting worried that he might have to take this more seriously than he thought in the beginning. Billy didn’t shoot the guy, but it’s eye-opening to him the amount of people who think he would do something like that,” said Thompson.

Things haven’t gone well for Billy in a while. He stabbed his brother in the back by cheating with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Then, he lost her after he let his gambling get out of control. Briefly, he and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) reunited, but he became obsessed with getting revenge on Adam. He even had a split personality for a while but managed to work through that. Ultimately, he and Victoria split due to Billy’s need for risky behavior. He grew close to Amanda (Mishael Morgan), but the lawyer put the brakes on things, and now he’s casually seeing Lily (Christel Khalil).

Things seem okay for him since he’s having success at Chancellor Communications, too. Unfortunately, he cannot seem to put his animosity towards Adam behind him, which means he’d do nearly anything for part two of the article. Because he’s made that so well known, Billy could end up facing serious complications over a crime that he did not commit.

“This isn’t going away. Things start to unravel for Billy, and he definitely finds himself in hot water — and at this point, he’s the lobster,” Thompson previewed.

For now, Billy needs to get a lawyer and make sure he clears his name before the whole thing goes too far.