Jade Picon Showcases Washboard Abs & Incredible Figure In Five Different Outfits In Hot Instagram Video

Instagram sensation Jade Picon showcased her incredible body in an array of outfits. The teenage model took to social media on Thursday evening and shared a video where she showed off five different looks.

In her caption, Jade promoted Baw Clothing. She credited her outfits to the brand and gave her followers a discount code to enjoy their shopping with.

First, she wore a sports bra and gray joggers. The 19-year-old rocked a black-and-white compression sports bra that she wore as a crop top. The underwear showed a hint of her ample cleavage while providing her with a lot of support. On the bottom, the comfy joggers sat loosely and exposed the panties that she had on beneath them. The high-hip bottoms peeked from beneath the pants and seemed to be the matching underclothes to Jade’s bra.

In the first ensemble, Jade’s magnificent midsection took center stage. The Brazilian star flaunted her chiseled abs as she danced to a song. Her minuscule waist also emphasized her lean hourglass curves.

Jade then switched up the look to a green crop top and joggers. She relaxed in the loungewear while lying down.

The social media star rocked a russet tracksuit next. She sat on an orange sofa and laid her hand in her the palm of her hand before the clip transitioned to the next ensemble.

The influencer kept to the casualwear trend and showed off a pink crewneck t-shirt with a pair of blue pants. Again, it allowed her to flaunt her abs as she sat on a dining table.

Jade’s final look was a simple one. She rocked a tie-dyed funky oversized tee. Across the front, it had a giant smiley emoji that seemed to depict Jade’s mood as she smiled for the camera. She didn’t wear any bottoms with the tee and excitedly did a jig as the clip ended.

Jade’s fans loved the video and engaged with her in the comments section. While the majority lavished her with praise in Portuguese and Spanish, others inundated her with heart and fire emoji. The clip proved to be hugely popular among her 10.3 million followers, and has already racked up more than 330,000 likes.

“Beautiful,” one fan said, while another thought that she was “stunning.”

A third admirer declared their feelings for the brunette.

“I love you Queen Jade,” they gushed.

The influencer recently took to her social media page to show off her peachy backside. According to The Inquisitr, she wore a strappy animal-print bikini that showed off plenty of skin, as well as a little sideboob to boot.