Pamela Anderson, 53, Spreads Legs In Blue Bathing Suit While Boxing At The Beach

Pamela Anderson, 53, gave fans a peek at one of her more conservative bathing suit looks via her Instagram story this week. The former Playboy Playmate hit the beach in an electric blue one-piece with her legs spread as she got into a boxing stance and looked ready to attack.

The ex-Baywatch star had her feet in the white sand as she stood with her hips open and her arms bent at the elbows. Her back was slightly arched as she pulled her shoulders back to evenly distribute her weight as she appeared ready to strike the cream-colored punching bag that hung in front of her.

The sunlight beamed down on Pam’s flawless figure as she wore a pair of black boxing gloves over her hands. The athletic equipment was secured in place with some white tape wrapped around her wrists as she held her fists up while looking strong and healthy as she got her workout in.

Pamela bent her knees just a bit as her skintight bathing suit exposed her killer legs with its high cut over her hips. The garment also clung to her slender waist and ample chest. The bathing included thin straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders, perhaps from her boxing exercises. It also featured a scooped neckline.

The swimwear was perfectly contoured to her famous curves as it helped to accentuate her glowing, tanned skin and bright blond hair. Pamela’s long, locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that spilled over both of her shoulders. It must have also been a windy day at the beach, because her mane could be seen blowing wildly in the wind.

Behind the actress, a long pier was visible in the blurred background. A clear, blue sky and what appeared to be the ocean were also spotted in the snap.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The photo is likely to be a throwback post that Pamela decided to share with her over 1.1 million followers on Thursday. The actress often shows off her fit physique in an array of eye-catching ensembles. She’s become known for rocking skimpy lingerie, tight dresses, and low-cut tops in her online uploads.

Recently, the Barbed Wire actress showed off her style as she stood on the beach wearing nothing but an unzipped black bodysuit as she wrapped her arms around herself and stared off into the distance.

That post was also a bit hit among Pamela’s loyal followers. To date, it has racked up more than 50,000 likes, as well as a few glowing comments.