Fans React To Bombshell Return Of Patrick Dempsey On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Spoiler Alert: This story contains information regarding a two-episode arc of Grey’s Anatomy that aired November 12 titled “All Tomorrow’s Parties” and “The Center Won’t Hold.”

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy have reacted on Instagram to the bombshell return of Patrick Dempsey during the show’s Season 17 two-episode premiere. Patrick’s return was a twist that longtime viewers did not see coming as his character, Derek Shepherd tragically died on the show five years earlier. The character appeared in the final seconds of the series via a dream sequence to join Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey, on a beach just seconds after she collapsed in the parking lot of the hospital.

Meredith shouted to Derek that she missed him upon seeing him. He replied, “I know.”

This episode featured key storylines such as the way the hospital’s doctors continued to face their new COVID-19 reality and how Meredith was heartbroken as she witnessed several of her patients die alone due to complications of the virus.

However, all fans could talk about was the reunion of these two former lovers.

“If this show ends with Meredith dying I will never forgive y’all,” wrote one fan.

“All I’m saying is that’s how they should end the series. Meredith and Derek are end game, she dies to be with him,” explained a second fan who followed their statement with a red emoji heart.

“Bro, I had a literal mental breakdown over this scene. This just about ended me before I went to bed,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“When he says ‘I know’ because he was always looking out for her,” penned a fourth fan of their love affair.

During the episode, Derek’s character was referred to earlier after Link and Derek’s sister Amelia brought their newborn baby boy home and named him Scout Derek Shepherd Lincoln in honor of her late brother.

Ellen revealed in an interview with Deadline that once she learned of the plans for Meredith’s dream sequence she brought up the idea of Patrick ‘s return to reprise his beloved McDreamy. Although the two actors had not seen each other for quite a while, it was as if no time had passed as they once agianembodied their longtime alter-egos once.

Ellen expressed that there is so much darkness in the world today that the reunion of these two special people would bring a little ray of light to longtime viewers of the series. The actress claimed the reunion of these lovers put a positive spin on a story of healing that would allow viewers to feel happiness and joy.