Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Her Overflowing Cleavage And Jaw-Dropping Booty In Teeny Bikini During Costa Rica Trip

Kinsey shared a front and back view of her black two-piece.

Kinsey Wolanski gave her Instagram followers two reasons to rejoice on Friday the 13th by blessing their feeds with a double-photo update that included all of her bombshell curves. The well-endowed social media sensation was scantily clad in a revealing bathing suit that left little of her hourglass figure to the imagination.

Kinsey, 25, stunned in a black string bikini. Her first shot was a closeup that captured how her stretchy triangle top strained to contain her ample assets. Her sliding cups were scrunched inward to display an eye-popping amount of her colossal cleavage, which was marked by soft tan lines that faded from a golden color with warm tones to a creamy white shade. Her top was held up by thin strings that stretched back behind her neck.

Kinsey’s photo framed her from the upper waist up. The shot provided a close look at her accessories, which included a gold coin necklace layered with a bead station chain. The necklaces were high enough that they almost fit like a choker.

She also wore a bold patterned scarf wrapped over her head. The piece featured a mixture of cheetah print and other graphic designs. Kinsey’s blond hair was wavy, and the left side was pulled in front of her shoulder so that it curved around the side of her chest. her eyebrows were brushed upward for a distinctive look.

She posed inside a luxurious room with two eye-catching metallic ceiling fixtures that featured organic shapes. One of her tags revealed that she was inside the Hotel Makanda by the Sea in Costa Rica.

The Champions League streaker also shared a shot of her famous derriere. She stood a short distance away from the camera and angled her backside toward it for a photo that cut off at the thigh. Her bikini bottoms were a tiny thong that bared a generous amount of her bodacious backside. Using a tag, Kinsey revealed that her skimpy beach attire was from the Australian brand Ark Swimwear.

Kinsey’s post rapidly accumulated over 143,000 likes during the first hour after she shared it. She also received many declarations of love in the comments section.

“Oh, you stole my heart,” wrote one devotee.

“You’re the bombest babe doing what you do. Keep that vibe,” another message read.

“An absolutely example of perfect beauty queen,” a third fan commented.

“What a sexy body you have,” added a fourth admirer. “You are really awesome and amazing.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kinsey also flaunted her peachy buns in a western look while posing with fellow Instagram models Sierra Skye and Daisy Keech. Her outfit included a pair of sheer chaps.