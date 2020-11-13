Jessie James Decker Flashes Major Leg In Super-Short Miniskirt With Sky-High Heels

Jessie James Decker is showing off some serious skin in her latest Instagram post. The “Wanted” singer recently shared a new upload to her timeline, where she flashed her long legs in an ultra-short miniskirt. The 32-year-old stood in her kitchen in front of her large gas-range stove while pondering what to cook for dinner.

Jessie glanced down at her own cookbook, Just Feed Me, which she held in her hands. A second copy of the book could be seen behind her on the counter standing on a small easel.

The singer wore a tan turtleneck sweater, which was paired with the short miniskirt. The tiny garb was teal with small white flowers all over it. The back of the skirt had a ruffle trim while the front had a straight hemline. Despite being super-short already, the skirt was even more daring with a large slit that ran almost to her hip.

Jessie stuck her leg out of the slit, showing off her long bronzed limbs. Her sky-high heels matched her sweater perfectly and featured a pointed toe.

The mother-of-three gazed at her book as her blond locks ran down the side of her face. Jessie debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram earlier this month, in a photo that many said made her look like Jennifer Lopez.

The new post from Jessie gained a lot of attention from her 3.3 million followers and brought in over 70,000 likes in less than a day. In the comments section, friends and fans gave their ideas for dinner suggestions.

“I’d recommend Mac and cheese. Family favorite,” one follower wrote.

“Sloppy joes & chocolate chip cookies is on our menu for tonight from your book,” another added.

Some admirers skipped the meal suggestion and just complimented Jessie on her killer physique and fun outfit.

“If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute-cumber! chef joke hahah I’ll be here all night,” fitness inspiration Paige Hathaway wrote.

“You’re serving legs honey,” another added with the flame emoji.

The “Lights Down Low” songstress is used to showing off her legs on social media. Last month Jessie gave her followers a peek at her strong stems while she sipped on some wine by her pool. The boomerang video was snapped of the cookbook author from behind, showcasing her super-defined calf muscles. Jessie wore just a shirtdress in the short clip, which she paired with another tall pair of high heels. Her fans filled the comments section with compliments about her toned muscles, as the boomerang acquired over 700,000 views.