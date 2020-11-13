NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Could Make Hawks An ‘Instant Contender’ In East, ‘Hoops Habit’ Suggests

According to Fansided’s Hoops Habit, the Atlanta Hawks could theoretically make a big move with a trade that would allow them to acquire Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal for a package centered on their lottery pick in this year’s draft.

As explained by the publication on Friday, rumors have gone back and forth on Beal’s future with the Wizards, though it now appears that the team wants to hang on to him now that point guard John Wall is expected to return after missing well over a year with injuries. However, the outlet also suggested that the Hawks should be “right there waiting” in case Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard decides on trading the two-time All-Star.

Hoops Habit went on to suggest that it would likely cost an “arm and a leg” to acquire the 27-year-old. The team, as noted, could include their No. 6 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, as well as “some major assets,” such as starting power forward John Collins. Elsewhere in its article, wing players Cam Reddish, Kevin Huerter, and De’Andre Hunter were mentioned as possible trade chips as well.

“Adding Beal to the Hawks could possibly make them an instant contender in the Eastern Conference. He and [Trae] Young could form one of the most dangerous offensive backcourts in the NBA. Last season, Beal averaged the second-most points in the league at 30.5, and Young was fourth averaging 29.6.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

While a move for Beal could catapult Atlanta from being one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference to a potential playoff team, Hoops Habit warned that his arrival, in theory, could give the Hawks one of the league’s worst defensive backcourt. The outlet pointed out that Beal and Young were both among the lowest-ranked players in terms of defensive win shares, which could mean the club might end up surrendering just about as many points as they’d be scoring.

In addition to Beal, the publication suggested a couple of other stars who could be acquired for a package centered on the No. 6 selection, including Phoenix Suns small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who was described as a “realistic” target, and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

Despite the various rumors that have listed him as a likely offseason trade target, Beal recently commented that he wouldn’t mind sticking it out with the Wizards. Last month, he said that it would “mean the world” if he gets to finish his career in Washington, especially since it’s very rare for top NBA players to spend their entire careers with one organization.