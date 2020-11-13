‘Jersey Shore’ Teaser Trailer Features Angelina’s Butt Injections, Pauly’s New Love & COVID Family Dinners

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation just dropped a teaser trailer that featured a myriad of subjects that will be seen explored the show’s fourth season on MTV, the first without Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. In the trailer, all of the cast members were seen in different scenarios. Angelina was alone at her plastic surgeon’s office. Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, his wife Lauren, Jenni “Woww” Farley, and Deena Cortese gathered for a dinner at Mike’s New Jersey home. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was introduced to Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s new girlfriend Nikki Hall in Las Vegas.

In the very first clip, Angelina was seen stomach down on an examination table where she was treated by Dr. John Tutela with silicone injections into her buttocks in order to plump them up.

Shortly after, Mike set the table for the outdoor meal on the grounds of the spacious home he shares with his wife. He wore a black t-shirt with the words sausage and peppers written atop it and asked Lauren if she was going to keep her thermometer with her at all times while their guests were visiting. Vinny and Mike greeted one another with air fist-bumps. Jenni asked Deena if she could hug her, trying to keep with the COVID protocol. Everyone admitted that they had already been COVID-tested and they were negative.

Vinny told his pals he had one girl in his home at the beginning of the pandemic that he was “booed up with” but that had since ended. Deena shared that she had no idea that Pauly had quarantined with Nikki and had believed he would be a single guy forever.

The camera then cut to Pauly and Ronnie, who played basketball and spoke of the fact that Pauly was unemployed because his club had shut down. It was then that Nikki appeared and brought the men some water. After Ronnie asked how their relationship happened, Pauly admitted that he and Nikki had made up during the second season of Double Shot at Love and decided to take a real shot at their relationship. They had since quarantined together.

Fans revealed they could not wait for the new season to begin on Thursday, November 19.

“Is it weird that I feel like you guys are part of my family? Like some cool uncles and aunts that I love watching on TV,” wrote one fan.

“I am afraid it won’t be the same without Nicole,” claimed a second follower.

“Can’t wait! I’ve been rooting for Nikki St. Claire since day 1 so happy she finally got her man!” penned a third Instagram user.

“This is so exciting I can’t wait for it,” remarked a fourth fan.