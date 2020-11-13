Madi Teeuws Tugs At Her Bikini While Splashing In The Ocean In Hawaii

Social media star Madi Teeuws dropped the jaws of her 564,000 Instagram followers after modeling a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination during a Hawaiian holiday.

Showing her love of the aloha spirit, Teeuws opted for a black and pink swim set that was covered with a hibiscus floral print. The combination of colors highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin while the pattern helped emphasize the tropical setting. The top was a classic string style with triangle cups and a deep plunging neckline that showed off her décolletage.

Teeuws decided to take the already revealing look one step further by fastening the bikini top upside down. As a result, she exposed a generous amount of her chest while creating a trendy and almost-rectangular neckline.

Meanwhile, the bottoms featured a high-rise silhouette, and side straps rested just below Teeuws’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The social media star accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a chain necklace and several hoop earrings. She left her hair loose and unstyled, and her blond locks were damp and pushed away from her face as she made her way through the water.

The video opened with Teeuws backlit by the sun as she splashed around in the waters. Behind her, the sandy shore and palm trees offered a stunning backdrop. Though much of her face was obscured by shadows, the outline of her figure was clear as she moved her hips back and forth as the Meynberg song “Sanity” played in the background.

The video soon clipped to a close up of the Deal or No Deal star as she played with her hair and ran her hands through her tresses. She finally ended the clip by tugging at her bikini top as the waves splashed behind her.

In the caption for the reel, Teeuws suggested that she was on the big island of Hawaii as she mentioned the Kona sunset.

Fans quickly voiced their praise for the sultry new clip.

“This is amazing omg,” wrote one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with the heart-eye face emoji.

“Your beauty will never fade in my eyes,” raved a second.

“[The] things dreams are made of,” proclaimed a third.

“How can you be so perfect? This video seriously cannot be made better. You are amazing,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a hibiscus flower, hallelujah hands, and fire symbol.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Teeuws recently celebrated her 25th birthday — and wowed her fans with a post where she modeled a black bra for the occasion.