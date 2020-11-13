Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Curves & Winning Smile In Two Bikinis For Latest Instagram Share

Alexa Collins turned up the heat in not one, but two stunning bikinis for her latest Instagram share on Friday morning. In a collection of snaps on her feed, the model rocked a blue two-piece and neon animal-print strappy set, both of which left very little to the imagination and flaunted her assets. Fans who swiped to the last of the photos received a nice reward: a view of Alexa’s winning smile.

The images showed the influencer standing on what looked to be a small porch beside a gray house. A black hanging basket chair could be seen, as well as some decorative dreamcatchers and vibrant plants. Alexa’s skin glowed beneath the bright sunlight as she modeled her Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Alexa’s first look included a triangle-shaped top with gold hoops on the straps and a thin band around her mid-back. The plunging neckline exposed her ample cleavage, and her sideboob was on show as the cups curved inward. Alexa’s flat tummy could be seen between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom that rested just above her curvy hips. The cheeky cut of the suit perfectly framed her curvy derriere.

Later, Alexa sported a tan and bright pink zebra-print top with rounded cups that pushed up her busty chest. The matching thong covered only what was necessary and featured double straps on both sides, with the upper straps pulled up to the smallest part of her waist in a way that hugged her hourglass figure.

Alexa gave a front and back view of both bikinis. In one image, she tugged at the base of her bra with her thumb as she angled her hips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera. Another snap showed her turned around and arching her back to define the shape of her bodacious booty. She rested a hand under her chin and peered over her shoulder thoughtfully.

The post received more than 10,000 likes and and just over 240 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her followers. Many people showered Alexa with praise in the comments section.

“This is one of the most amazing back sides ever!!!” one fan wrote with kissy face emoji.

“Oh you are flawless,” another user added.

“You have such angelic beauty,” a third follower penned.

“That’s the best way to show off those beautiful curves gorgeous,” a fourth fan wrote.

Alexa always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another share, she went for casual vibes in a loose pink cardigan with nothing underneath and a pair of tight jeans.