Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Her Figure & Dances In A Black Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima’s latest Instagram post earned rave reviews from her 4.1 million followers. She wore a black bikini and stood next to a pool outdoors while she shimmied to a song she was promoting.

In her caption, Bruna hyped up the song “Gota Gota.” She tagged the musicians along with the record label involved and played the tune in the background as she flaunted her incredible figure.

She held a glass of water in one hand and kept it held up near her chest for the full clip. She wore a watch on one wrist, and a couple of bracelets on the other. Bruna also wore a small pair of hoop earrings.

The bikini she chose for this clip was the perfect choice for her petite, killer figure. It appeared to be a dark gray color and the fabric clung to every one of her luscious curves.

The bandeau top revealed a hint of cleavage, and a thin strap wrapped around Bruna’s neck to hold it in place. The bottoms dipped dangerously low over her pelvis and the waistband sat high on her hips.

The ensemble beautifully showcased both Bruna’s taut tummy and her curvy hips. As alluring as she looked from the front, that wasn’t all she shared with her millions of admirers.

As the video started, Bruna grinned. She immediately started shaking her stuff and thrusting her hips to each side. A few seconds later, she started to gravitate in a semi-circle to turn and show off her perky booty.

The revealing thong cut in the back perfectly showcased Bruna’s bubbly bum. She took a few steps as she continued to dance and she used her free hand to emphasize her movements.

Over the course of 16 hours, Bruna’s sultry clip received more than 77,000 likes and 840 comments.

“Your smile… wow!” one fan raved.

“Omg!!! What a hottie,” another declared.

“Best thing I’ve seen all day!” a follower noted.

“What a spectacular blonde,” someone else wrote.

Bruna’s Instagram posts never fail to raise heart rates among her millions of followers. Last week, she teased everybody with a sexy kitchen-related snap. She highlighted her phenomenal physique by wearing an apron and thong panties as she sprawled out on a flour-covered floor.

In that instance, she teasingly asked if anybody wanted to bake with her. In a video that she had posted a few days prior to that, she danced around in that same sultry ensemble.

Everybody seemed to love both the song Bruna danced to as well as her way of showcasing it. The skimpy bikini was clearly the perfect choice for accentuating the model’s tantalizing moves and sexy curves.