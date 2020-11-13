Rita Ora Playfully Sucks On Her Finger in Chic Camo Outfit On World Kindness Day

Singer Rita Ora teased her fans with a suggestive offering on World Kindness Day. She took to Instagram on Friday with a series of tantalizing shots that sparked a frenzy among her 16 million followers. Within two hours of her posting the three snaps, more than 92,000 people pressed the “like” button to show their appreciation.

The “How To Be Lonely” songstress captioned the photos with three emoji: a fish, an eye, and the globe which seemed to reference the fishbowl filter that she seemed to have used. Rita also added a World Kindness Day hashtag to remind others of the impact that they can also have on others.

The 29-year-old rocked a sleek camo outfit that highlighted her lithe frame. The short-sleeved top had elasticated cuffs and a high neckline. The bottoms matched the top for a cohesive put-together look.

As always, the pop star elevated her look with well-chosen accessories. She wore two pairs of earrings that complemented each other. The first pair of drop earrings added sparkle with its multi-star design. The second pair of much larger chandelier earrings also featured a star and a large diamond shape at the bottom. Rita wore her blonde tresses in a deep side-part. The bob was messy and her bangs framed her exquisite facial features.

Taking center stage were Rita’s red-tipped fingernails. She showcased her well-manicured hands by putting them front and center. Her nails were painted a natural color, but the tips were painted asymmetrically in a dark vermillion color.

Rita posed in a cozy-looking room with a window. The drapes were opened to let the natural light flood into the room and illuminate the shot. In the background, a tall potted tree added some greenery to the space.

In the first frame, Rita played with her hair while licking her middle finger. She looked directly at the lens for a sultry snap. If that did not bring enough heat, Rita amped up the vibe in the second shot. She positioned the camera at a lower angle and parted her lips seductively. She placed her index finger on her bottom lip suggestively. The third and final image had the singer looking down and holding her hair away from her face. She lifted up her left hand as if she was about to touch her face in a still that captured a rather beautiful moment.

Rita’s fans inundated her with comments and emoji that showed her how much they liked the pictures.

“You’re the best queen ever,” one person said.

“Hey Rita, what does it feel like to be perfect?” another teased.

A third admirer waxed lyrical about her looks.

“Rita Ora, the most beautiful woman in the world ever,” they gushed.

