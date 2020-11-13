Katelyn Runck Flaunts Incredible Abs & Cleavage In Floral Set While Roaming The Beach

Katelyn Runck showed off her incredible figure in a stunning Instagram share on Friday morning. The model posted a collection of photos in which she sported a barely there floral crop top and pants that did nothing but favors for her famous abs as she posed on the beach. Fans certainly couldn’t get enough of her skimpy set.

The photos showed Katelyn posing with some wooden steps surrounded by a chainlink fence leading up to what looked to be an oceanfront home. Gentle waves could be seen rolling onto the shore, washing over a rock formation in the distance. More homes could be seen down the beach as golden rays of sunlight covered Katelyn’s tan skin. She looked as radiant as ever in her casual ensemble.

Katelyn’s look included an off-the-shoulder ribbed shirt with a knot in the center and loose sleeves. Thin straps held the top in place as the neckline plunged into her chest and exposed her ample cleavage. The shirt cut off just below the fitness guru’s bust, so her rock-hard abs were on full display.

Katelyn paired the shirt with matching flared pants that appeared to have a ruffled hem at the ankles. In contrast, the tight waistband clung to her belly button and hugged the smallest part of her waist. She kept one pant leg pulled up to her thigh to expose her shapely pin.

The influencer completed the look by styling her hair down in loose waves.

In the first snap, Katelyn stood on the bottom step and pushed her hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She pointed her exposed foot to elongate her leg and pressed her hands against her hips as she stared off into the distance. Meanwhile, the second snap showed the babe beside the stairs, leaning away and using the chain fence to keep herself in place. She formed a backwards figure 4 with her legs and popped out her chest, causing her top to slip down slightly.

The post received more than 6,000 likes and just over 330 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Katelyn’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“Those abs make this outfit,” one follower wrote with a flame emoji.

“I never get tired seeing your posts. It’s always so fresh and natural. Especially love it when you do more beach shoots in swimwear cause we get see more of [that] awesome physique of yours,” another user added.

Katelyn’s swimwear snaps do tend to be a hit with her fanbase. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself rocking a black and blue mesh swimsuit that left almost nothing to the imagination, which her followers loved.