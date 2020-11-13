Yaslen Clemente Rocks Cheeky Denim Booty Shorts In The Miami Heat

Yaslen Clemente wowed her audience with a series of images that saw her in skimpy attire. The November 12 Instagram update included two new photos that showcased her bombshell body from all angles.

The first image in the set saw the model posed against a white wall. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Miami, Florida, where she shared that it was a humid day that didn’t mix well with her hair. The model turned her figure in profile, popping out her booty to accentuate her curves. Yaslen had both hands on the wall in front of her, planting one foot on the ground and the opposite near her side like a flamingo. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare, showing off her fit figure in a sexy outfit.

A tag in the post indicated that her top was from My Passerella. The black shirt was cropped and tight on her figure, teasing a glimpse of her trim sides. It also had capped sleeves that showed off her biceps. She teamed the top with a pair of bottoms that were even hotter. Yaslen rocked a pair of high-waisted denim that was snug on her midsection, helping to highlight her tiny waist. Its cheeky cut tucked deep into her backside, leaving her pert derriere on display for fans to admire.

The second photo in the deck offered a better view of her entire outfit. The front of the top had a zipper in the middle that Yaslen wore partially undone, showing off her cleavage and rock hard abs. The bottoms fit tightly around her midsection, highlighting her hourglass frame. The piece had a few holes and distressing that gave her look a grunge vibe. Its legholes were high, showcasing her muscular stems in their entirety.

The model added a small statement necklace to her collar and she also wore a pair of sexy heels with a peek-a-boo front that exposed her toes. Yaslen styled her ombre-dyed locks with a center part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

Fans have been pleased with her most recent update, and it has already earned more than 43,000 likes and 300 comments.

“But gorgeous and the most beautiful body,” one follower exclaimed, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their post.

“You’re Boyfriend is a Lucky Man, also keep up the amazing modeling Career you are Unbelievably Stunning,” a second fan added.

“Always looking so good,” one more complimented with a few red hearts.

“You are very beautiful, greetings from Mexico,” a fourth wrote.