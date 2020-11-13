Former ‘DWTS’ Contestant Jeannie Mai’s Fiancé Jeezy Updates Fans On Her Scary Health Crisis

Former Dancing with the Stars contestant Jeannie Mai faced a scary health crisis which caused her to pull out of the ABC reality dance competition in the middle of Season 29 and be hospitalized. Her fiance Jeezy updated her fans and followers about her current health status in a new chat with Jeannie’s pals and co-hosts of The Real, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais that was posted to Twitter.

Jeezy told her pals that Jeannie had received steroid shots for the pain she was having in her throat. The treatment was a temporary fix and soon, Jeannie realized she had difficulty breathing and was later diagnosed with a blockage in her airway called inflammatory condition epiglottitis. Once she was admitted into the hospital, she removed herself as a competitor on Dancing with the Stars on November 2 to focus on regaining her health. She was paired with pro Brandon Armstrong and the two were fan favorites and considered to be one of the couples that would eventually make it to the finals.

“I took her to the emergency room and they found something, but they didn’t know,” he said in the video seen below. “The doctor immediately looked at her and said ‘You’re done with Dancing With the Stars. You’re done. If you don’t get it fixed right now, you could lose your life.’ For me, that was real.”

Jeannie’s fiancé, rap superstar @Jeezy, walks us through the scary moment he knew something was wrong and gives us an update on her recovery pic.twitter.com/O4pkUSZwNO — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 12, 2020

He told the hosts that Jeannie was not a quitter and that she was a fighter and just before she was getting ready to be wheeled into surgery, was trying to figure out how she could return to the show as a performer, something that she would ultimately be unable to do.

In turn, Adrienne told Jeezy how grateful she and the other co-hosts were that he noticed that their pal was unwell and took the necessary steps to make sure she was well taken care of. Jeezy also revealed to The Real hosts that Jeannie is currently doing very well and eating “everything in the house.” He also shared that it was hard to get her to rest.

She made the announcement that she would withdraw from the show in an Instagram post seen here.

In the caption of the share, Jeannie would state what she thought was just a sore throat had become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of her airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of three days. In the pic, she lay in a hospital bed with a colorful balloon bouquet tied to her bed.