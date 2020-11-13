Melissa Riso Wears Gray Cotton Panties Around The House

Melissa Riso went scantily clad her most recent Instagram post. The brunette bombshell flaunted her killer curves as she opted for a more comfortable and casual lingerie look.

In the stunning snap, Melissa dropped jaws as she posed in gray cotton panties while roaming around her house. The thong underwear fit snugly around her slim waist, and was pulled up high over her curvaceous hips as it flaunted her perfectly round booty.

She added a matching bra with white trim to the outfit. The garment included a square neckline that dipped below her ample cleavage. The thin spaghetti straps also allowed fans get a peek at her muscled arms and shoulders.

The video featured Melissa posing from nearly every angle. It started with her backside toward the camera as she tousled her hair and swiveled her hips around. She then tugged at her bra as she pushed her hip to the side while gaving a seductive stare into the camera.

She moved around her home gracefully, and at one point stopped to peek out of a nearby window. Some green foliage could be seen through the glass, as the sunlight streamed over her bronzed skin to illuminate her voluptuous figure.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The mane was styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and back as she spun around and posed in an array of positions.

Melissa’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the clip. Admirers flocked to the post to watch the video over 57,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 360 messages during that time.

“You are stunning in that gray underwear. It’s a great color for you Ms. Riso. Just pretty and elegant like you,” one follower wrote.

“You are my muse. My favorite. Ever,” another stated.

“Woooow. The amazing curves on that sexy body. Dreambabe,” a third user gushed.

“You’re forever absolutely beautiful Queen,” a fourth person commented.

Melissa doesn’t seem to mind showing off her gorgeous physique in her online uploads. She’s often highlighting her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her long, lean legs in revealing ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a bright yellow lace lingerie set as she lounged on a green couch and soaked up some sun. To date, that post has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 180 comments.