Lauren Drain Shocks Her Followers With Throwback Snaps From Her Early Modelling Days

“The World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain shocked her 3.7 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a massive series of throwback snaps taken earlier in her modelling career. Lauren used the photos to prove to her followers how far she’s come with her posing, and to remind them that she didn’t start out as flawless in front of the camera as she is now.

She opened the series of snaps with a shot in which she rocked low-rise jeans and a black bra that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display. Her hair was a reddish hue, and she gazed at the camera with one hand on her hip, her lips parted and her back slightly arched.

For the second slide, she was all dolled up in a glam black bodysuit with a few eye-catching embellishments. She placed both hands on her hips and angled her body in a strange way as she flashed a smile at the camera.

She tantalized her audience with the third snap, in which she flashed a hint of underboob and also flaunted her toned stomach. She paired a skimpy crop top with athletic pants and an open jacket for the sexy shot.

The fourth slide featured Lauren standing outdoors in a barren field, with the sky behind her a gorgeous shade of pink and pale orange. She wore low-rise jeans and a yellow bikini top, and had her hands thrown in the air, her face arranged in a strange expression as the lens captured her.

She included a few more close-up photos in the post, as well as a mirror selfie in which she wore a skimpy mis-matched lingerie set. Each picture flaunted her sculpted figure, but demonstrated that she wasn’t always a master at posing.

Her fans absolutely loved the open and honest share, and the post received over 30,200 likes within 18 hours of going live. It also racked up 430 comments from her eager fans in the same brief time span.

“Thanks for keeping it SO real. This is why I love following you,” one fan wrote.

“Still one of the most beautiful girls I know. Love your heart,” another follower chimed in.

“The lipstick on the teeth is what really did me in,” a third fan remarked, loving the candid snaps.

“Thank you for posting Lauren! This makes me feel better about when I take bad photos,” another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared another throwback, a sexy video taken on one of her vacations. She rocked a barely-there bikini and stood in crystal clear water, and nervously fed a few bites of food to two pigs that had waded in with her.