‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Goes Braless In Night Gown On Instagram

She wished her followers a good start of the day.

Kelsey Merritt was in a good mood when she woke up on Thursday, and she wanted everyone to know.

The Sports Illustrated star took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself just after waking up, looking glorious as ever. She sat cozily in her bed, wearing nothing but a light-brown night gown with some white detailing on it. Her cute sleep attire fit her famous attributes perfectly, and she paired it with some silver hoop earrings.

Kelsey’s long dark brown locks cascaded down her back and arms in a messy, just-got-up style. She wore her waves down with a center part. She looked straight at the camera with an endearing expression, putting on an almost-shy smile.

Laying back on a bunch of white pillows, she relaxed her head on the headboard and covered half of her body up with her comfy white sheets. Fans also managed to get a glimpse of her interior design taste from her post, as she had some pretty plants hanging above her bed.

The 24-year-old’s new Instagram snap garnered nearly 50,000 likes in less than a day. Many of her followers also flooded her comments section with lots of heart, heart-eyed and fire emoji.

“Love this one tooo!” said Instagrammer Mikaela Martinez.

“So gorgeous… Queen,” another fan wrote.

“Wow you look beautiful,” one follower commented.

“We have the same pajamas,” another person quipped.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

After waking up, Kelsey appeared to have headed to the gym with her Victoria’s Secret pal Sara Sampaio. Based on her Instagram stories, the two beauties got together for a workout at the Dog Pound gym with personal trainer Brittany J. They were not only going hard on the upper body workout, but were also seen doing some heavy leg and booty exercises.

Kelsey rocked a black outfit for her morning gym session, including a black sports top and matching leggings that enhanced her super fit figure. She finished the look off with some white sneakers. Sara, on the other hand, opted for a patterned black and red look. Both girls wore a black face mask for their workout.

Kelsey, who has 1.5 million followers on the picture-sharing app, is no stranger to showing off some serious skin on social media. As The Inquisitr reported last month, she posed for a sexy selfie in pink lingerie after getting back to work with her Victoria’s Secret team. She also shared a picture from a family vacation in a flattering black bikini, according to another Inquisitr report.