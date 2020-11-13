Wolfgang Van Halen Will Give His First Full-Length Interview Following The Death Of Dad Eddie To Howard Stern

Wolfgang Van Halen will give his first full-length interview following the death of his father, Eddie, to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show on Monday, November 16. Wolf shared a promotional photo for the event, to his Instagram page. While he did not share anything in the caption of the snap other than the day the event would air, fans were already speculating what Wolf will discuss with Howard, who paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen upon his death on October 6 after losing a lengthy battle with cancer.

A snap of the 29-year-old, the only child of Eddie and his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, was added to the post.

In it, Wolf looked off-camera and did not smile. The black and white photo had a blue tint to it. He wore his dark hair in a shaggy fashion. Wolf sported a mustache and beard. He appeared to have on a black shirt and a leather jacket atop it.

A graphic atop the snap read Wolfgang Van Halen, The Howard Stern Show.

The comments section of the post was filled with both well-wishes for the interview and over-the-top excitement from fans and friends of the musician.

“Set the record straight on all the incorrect info out there about your Pop, he will feel your love and you will make him proud once again. It’s such a painful loss, one day at a time,” penned one follower.

“Can’t wait for this Wolf, I hope there’s plenty of cussing out incorrect tabloids and articles!” wrote a second fan.

“Get it, Wolf! Speak up for what’s right and what people are doing!” claimed a third Instagram user.

“This is the only good news I’ve heard for months now,” remarked a fourth follower.

The same day he appears on the Stern show, Wolf will debut his first single titled “Distance.”

In a press release for the single as seen here, the young man revealed that he initially was not going to release this song, which was inspired by his late father, the legendary guitarist for the heavy metal band Val Halen. Wolf chose to release “Distance” as it was one of his father’s favorites tunes from the album. The young man shared that when he wrote the song, Eddie had continued to struggle with various health issues. Wolf began to think of what life would be like without his beloved dad and how much he would be missed, and the song was created, a tribute to one of the greatest inspirations in Wolf’s life.