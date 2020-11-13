Jilissa Zoltko Rocks An Extremely Tiny Bikini To Show Off Major Skin

Jilissa Zoltko added two tantalizing snapshots to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 12 that stunned her 854,000 followers. In the latest post, the 22-year-old model decided to slip into a tiny bikini set that flaunted her insanely toned body while catching some rays outdoors.

Jilissa rocked a tie-dye bikini set for the update that had a light blue base with various white spots. The top was cut so small that it barely contained her ample breasts. However, the cups were fully lined, which covered her nipples from exposure. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her cleavage. The swimwear had thin straps that went over her neck and acted as support for her bust.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that were just as scanty. They boasted a low-cut waistline that flashed a generous amount of her toned midsection. Viewers couldn’t help but comment about her taut tummy and flat abs. The garment’s high-cut design also accentuated the hottie’s slender hips and helped highlight her lean thighs.

Jilissa was photographed sitting on a concrete bench, clad in nothing but her skimpy ensemble. In the first pic, she posed by leaning to her right with her thighs were crossed. The babe placed her hand on the flat surface as she tugged at her thong, pulling the strings up to tease her fans. She gazed at the photographer with a serious expression on her face.

The second snap featured the influencer in a similar pose. This time, Jilissa was seen pulling on the straps of her top as she looked to the side, smiling brightly. She had a big smile when the photographer took the shot. Lush greenery mostly filled her background.

The social media star sported several accessories with her beach day look, including gold hoop earrings, a bangle, and rings. Her long golden locks cascaded down her back. She also sported a pair of sunglasses, which was worn on top of her head.

Jilissa used a butterfly emoji instead of words in the caption. She also tagged her outfit sponsor, White Fox Swim, in both the post and the picture.

Since going live on her photo-sharing app, the latest share has earned more than 32,300 likes and about 460 comments. Many of her avid supporters and several fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Several of them gushed over her enviable curves.

“Mega babe!” a fan wrote.

“Wow! You are oh, so beautiful!” gushed another admirer.

“You have the most dazzling smile and the prettiest face. You also have a perfect body,” a third follower commented.