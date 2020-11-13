Sly Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine, Channels Her Inner Schoolgirl In A Tiny Pleated Skirt And Polo Shirt

Sly Stallone’s daughter, Sistine, stunned her 1.4 Instagram followers after posting a double-picture update where she rocked a trendy mini skirt.

The skirt was a dark grayish-blue color which highlighted Sistine’s sun-kissed skin. It featured wide pleats throughout the body, giving it a schoolgirl-like aesthetic. The hemline was extremely short, ending at Sistine’s upper thighs so that nearly all of her toned legs were on display.

For the top, Sistine continued with the uniform-inspired theme and wore a white short-sleeved polo shirt. Two buttons were left undone to give a relaxed feel to the otherwise formal garment. For the final touch, Sistine slung a black sweater over her shoulders to help keep her warm amid the November chill.

Sistine completed the look by wearing a pair of black mid-rise socks and a pair of high-heeled patent leather Doc Martens-style boots. The footwear gave an unexpected edgy vibe to the ensemble. Her sole accessory was a nylon Prada purse with silver hardware and a chain strap.

The 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actress styled her hair into a half-up, half-down look so that her honey brown locks cascaded down past her shoulders. She also left a few shorter wisps loose to frame her face.

Sistine posted two pictures in total. In the first, she sat outdoors on a limestone and brick step in front of two open hunter green doors. She looked up at the camera with a bored expression as she rested her arms on her knees and clasped her hands together. A stunning bouquet of bright pink roses and eucalyptus stems rested on the ground beside her.

In the second, she stood up and held the bouquet close to the lens. The angle also revealed more of the interior of the building, including a mural of a brown balustrade and orange tree.

Fans went wild over the latest post and awarded the upload over 60,000 likes and around 600 comments.

“What is more beautiful than flowers?” joked one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“Every day more beautiful,” raved a second.

“Beauty, innocence, elegance, love and naturalness… even these words are not enough to describe your beauty. You are the most beautiful woman God has ever created,” poetically proclaimed a third.

“Love it. You are very pretty too and your younger sister,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including the kissing face, flex bicep symbol, and red rose.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Hollywood starlet recently stunned fans after channeling her inner punk with a plaid skirt and fishnet stockings.