Lauren Drain Sizzles In Pigtail Braids & String Bikini Bottoms: ‘Wrapping Up 2020 On A Positive Note’

Lauren Drain took to Instagram to share another smoking hot photo to promote her last fitness program of the year. The model and social media influencer shared the update on November 12, and it’s earning plenty of attention from her loyal fans.

The image was snapped from the model’s backside as she posed outdoors. Drain stood on the edge of a rock that overlooked a picturesque mountain range and a blue river. She had her feet spaced shoulder-width apart, turning her head slightly to the side and wearing a smile. Drain playfully grabbed the band of her bikini with one hand and one of her pigtails with the opposite.

She treated her eager audience to a great view of her bombshell curves. On her upper-half, she wore a bright pink sports bra that highlighted her bronze complexion. It had a few cutouts that exposed her skin underneath, while its racerback style allowed her to show off her muscular back and arms. The bottom band fit snugly in the middle of her back, drawing attention to her tiny frame.

Drain paired the sports bra with a set of black string bikini bottoms that were equally as hot. Only a small piece of triangular fabric covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines, leaving her pert derriere almost fully exposed. Its thin, string sides were tight on her slender hips, and the high-rise design allowed her to show off her shapely thighs.

Drain completed her outfit with a pair of sneakers that boasted the same bright pink color as her bra. She styled her long, blond locks in pigtail braids and they fell over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the update, Drain told her fans that she was “wrapping up 2020 on a positive note.” She also reminded them that there are only nine days left to join her fitness program, which is the last of the year.

Fans have been loving the sexy sight so far, and in just a few hours, the photo has earned more than 33,000 likes and 250-plus comments. Most followers applauded Drain on her fit figure while a few more asked questions about the program that she was promoting.

“Omg. Want to go hiking… especially if this is the view I get,” one follower wrote, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“your photo is great. you are my favorite star, never stop doing this,” another social media user complimented.

“You are the girl that I give as an example to all the girls that I train, I congratulate you,” a third raved with a few hearts.

“Swear she is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life!” a fourth gushed.