Jessa Duggar Reveals Which One Of Her Kids Loves Fruits & Vegetables The Most

Jessa Duggar seems to be doing something right as all three of her kids like to snack on healthy foods. However, the Counting On star had revealed on Thursday that one of them absolutely loves them the most.

In her latest Instagram share, Jessa spilled to her 2.2 million followers on the social media platform that her son Henry, 3, loves them a lot. She said that she hasn’t met any other child that loves them more than he does. She seemed to confirm that by uploading two sweet pictures of the little guy enjoying his healthy snack. In his hand was a huge peeled carrot that looked like he had already taken a bite out of. Henry held onto the orange veggie tightly and had a cute grin on his face in the first photo.

The second pic was even sweeter as Henry gave his carrot the side-eye looking about ready to finish it off. His head was turned slightly to the side, but his expressive eyes were fixated on the veggie. He sat on the couch in the Seewald’s familiar living room, as seen many times in previous episodes of Counting On. Jessa’s huge tree sat right behind him.

The Duggar grandson wore a blue shirt and blue jeans and was barefoot. Henry’s mop of blond curls was front and center and his cheeks were just a little bit on the rosy side.

Jessa’s Instagram followers couldn’t believe how cute and grown up Henry was in the photos. They were quick to express how adorable he was.

“So sweet he’s just precious,” on fan said.

“He looks so grown up suddenly,” a second person observed.

“Look at that smile,” replied a third follower.

All three of Jessa’s children that she shares with husband Ben Seewald have been seen eating their vegetables in a few video clips that she has posted on Instagram. It’s no wonder that they are into healthier eating as they take after their dad. Ben has always been known for eating good food and he has seemingly taught his family to do the same.

It doesn’t appear that Henry’s little sister, Ivy Jane, shares his love for all healthy items. Last month the two siblings were picking vegetables from their aunt Jana’s garden located in the Duggar family’s huge yard. While Henry picked plenty of peppers off the vine and proceeded to stuff them in his mouth, Ivy Jane spit out the tomatoes that she had tried out. The video that Jessa shared revealed Ivy Jane’s priceless expression. However, all three Seewald kids seem to lean toward good for them snacks.