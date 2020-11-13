Angeline Varona Displays Her Ample Curves As She Kneels On A Wooden Log Slice In A Skimpy Bikini

Angeline Varona made her 2.6 million followers happy after she uploaded a smoking-hot snapshot to Instagram on Thursday, November 12. The Latina bombshell rocked a teal two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable assets and bombshell curves.

Angeline was snapped outdoors in her sexy swimwear. The place looked like a balcony with tropical views as several palm trees could be seen behind her. It was a cloudy day, but her skin still glowed. According to the geotag, the image was taken in Tulum, Mexico.

The bombshell kneeled on a wooden log slice with her thighs close to her legs and her feet pointing outward. She tilted her head as she looked straight into the camera and had a sultry expression on her face. Her hands were raised, holding her hair in sections.

Angeline rocked an ultra-revealing bikini top that featured triangle-style cups. It had tiny cutouts from the straps down to the upper part of the cups. It was fully-lined and covered what was necessary. The plunging neckline, however, left her ample cleavage exposed. The base had a ruched design with a gold-colored decor found in the center of the piece, which was connected to another strap that wrapped around her midriff.

The matching bottoms were just as skimpy. It boasted high leg cuts that helped showcase her toned thighs and accentuate her curvy hips. The waistband was made up of double straps that clung to her hips, flaunting her taut tummy and flat abs.

For the occasion, Angeline wore a pair of dangling earrings. She wore her brunette locks down and styled straight. She let most of the strands fall on her back.

In the caption, the influencer wrote a question for her fans. She asked which hair color they preferred on her. She also revealed that her bathing suit came from Bikini Crush Swimwear and tagged the brand in the picture.

Like most of her posts, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The newest update amassed more than 93,500 likes and 980 comments in less than a day. Many of her avid admirers dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a string of emoji.

“Light! Well, you already have it now. Highlights are also good,” a follower commented.

“You look good with both hair color. Dark enhances your features, while light makes you look radiant. Either way, you can pull it off. You are that beautiful,” added another fan.

“You look so unbelievably beautiful in both! You look like Jasmine from Aladdin in this set. So gorgeous!” a third social media admirer wrote.