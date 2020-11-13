Sarah Harris Pulls Down See-Through Pants To Show Off Round Booty In A Cheeky Red Swimsuit: ‘Beach Bum’

Sarah Harris gave her 2.1 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she showed off her famous buns in a hot new snap. The Kiwi hottie took to her account on Thursday, November 12 to share the bootylicious photo that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The former Playboymodel went full bombshell in the steamy shot as she rocked a sexy red swimsuit that clung to her curves in all of the right ways, highlighting her ample assets and hourglass silhouette. It had a sexy scoop-back design and thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, while its wide armholes teased a glimpse of sideboob to give the shot a seductive vibe.

Arguably the most daring element of Sarah’s swimwear was its cheeky thong cut that exposed her round booty in its entirety. She aided in the bootylicious display by pulling her sheer black pants down over her rump in a teasing manner. She had the garment’s waistband grasped tightly in her hands as she held them up in the middle of her toned thighs, drawing attention to her curvy hips and shapely legs along the way.

Sarah stood with her backside to the camera for the sizzling photo op, giving her audience an up-close look at her perky derriere. She turned her head over her shoulder, causing her platinum locks to spill behind her back as she gazed off into the distance with an intense and alluring stare.

The background of the image was heavily blurred to ensure that all eyes remained on the social media star, though making it difficult to depict her exact location. However, she labeled herself a “beach bum” in the caption, indicating that the photo may have been snapped as she spent a beautiful day by the ocean.

Sarah’s online audience hardly seemed concerned with the whereabouts of the tantalizing photoshoot, instead focusing their attention on the model themselves. Over 300 of them have hit up the comments section of the upload to gush over the blond bombshell.

“How are you always so perfect?” one person asked in response to the snap.

“Really you are very beautiful and sexy,” praised another fan.

“Wow! You’re so gorgeous, I love you,” a third follower gushed.

“Hotness Overload,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up nearly 14,000 likes after 17 hours of going live.

Red seems to be a primary color in Sarah’s palette right now, as she has sported the bold hue a number of times on her Instagram page recently. Last week, the beauty sent temperatures soaring when she flaunted her ample assets in a red lace teddy — a look that has earned more than 18,000 likes to date.