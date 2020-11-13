Nicole Thorne Looks Appetizing In Donut-Print Underwear In Latest Update

Nicole Thorne had a treat for her Instagram followers this morning, sharing a pair of sizzling photos wherein she looked like a snack in colorful, donut-print underwear. The Aussie bombshell rocked a low-cut bralette that flashed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, which she paired with insanely high-cut bottoms to show off her voluptuous hips and thighs.

The underwear boasted a flashy palette that incorporated vibrant hues of neon-pink, yellow, chocolate-brown, and green over a dark backdrop. The eye-catching print included an assortment of glazed donuts and sprinkles, which ensured that all eyes were fixed on her incredible curves.

The two-piece did nothing but favors for Nicole’s fit yet sinuous figure, showcasing her toned midriff and shapely chest. Thick shoulder straps framed her ample décolletage area, sporting a vivid pink trim that further drew the gaze to her busty assets. Meanwhile, the bottoms dipped well below her belly button, putting her chiseled tummy on show. The sides came up above her hip bones, emphasizing her small waist and hourglass shape.

Nicole put on a mouth-watering display in the skimpy outfit, leading one fan to comment, “My best love was chocolate. Then you came around.”

Many others followed suit, complimenting the model’s beauty and fierce physique.

“Wow you look so gorgeous and very sexy angel,” wrote one person, leaving a trail of heart emoji.

“You should wear more colour [sic]! This is sick,” chimed in another Instagrammer.

“Hot damn!” gushed a third devotee, who added a fire emoji for emphasis.

Nicole further entertained her audience with a punny caption, adding a donut emoji for good measure.

The outfit was from the brand, Knobby Underwear, which the model made sure to tag in her post. Nicole has showcased the label’s eye-catching designs on her page before; just last month, she put on a dazzling show in a set of glow-in-the-dark undies.

The 29-year-old posed in a spacious interior, the light-toned, minimalist décor giving prominence to her eye-popping attire. The photos cut off at the upper-thigh, keeping the focus on her curvaceous core. In one shot, Nicole cocked her hip and spread her legs, slightly parting her plump lips in a seductive expression as she shot a smoldering stare at the camera. The other snap was more closely cropped to her body, putting her chest and trim midsection front and center.

The stunner wore her hair down for the shoot, letting her long tresses brush over her shoulder and graze her bosom. Sunlight from a nearby window illuminated her lower body, spotlighting her revealing panties.

Needless to say, the double update was a big hit with Nicole’s fans, racking up more than 6,030 likes and 100 comments in the first two hours of going live. The upload came just one day after the brunette beauty thrilled fans with another whimsical loungewear look, exposing her massive cleavage in a zip-up bear onesie.