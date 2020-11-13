Ciara Bends Over In A Low Cut Tank Top To Reveal New Look

Ciara showed some cleavage to debut a dramatic hair transformation.

Ciara showed off a bold new look on Instagram this week when she leaned over the camera in a plunging top. The mom of three wowed in the sexy shot posted on November 12 as she debuted a dramatic hair transformation.

The “Level Up” singer showed some cleavage to unveil her newly dyed long, icy blue locks with darker roots. She wore her hair straight in a center part and pushed it behind her right shoulder while it cascaded over her left.

Ciara rocked a plunging white tank top that showed off her cleavage and toned bicep. She accessorized with metallic necklaces. One featured a large round pendant that dangled over her chest.

She pointed the camera upwards to show a large white lighting circle on a black ceiling. She bent forward and rested on her right hand with her left arm across her torso, giving a look at a giant ring on her middle finger and her shiny manicure.

Ciara pulled a sultry pose as she tilted her head, pursed her lips, and looked down.

In the caption, she told her 26.6 million followers she styled the look herself and confirmed her makeover was done by Los Angeles-based celebrity hair stylist César DeLeön Ramîrez. She tagged him and her makeup artist Yolonda Frederick on the photo.

Fans were stunned by Ciara’s snap and made it known in the comments section.

“Yesss colorrr come alive,” one fan commented with a fire symbol.

“Come through sis! Just gorgeous,” another wrote with a red heart.

“Ciara and blue is everything for me lol,” a third comment read with two heart eye faced and four hearts.

“YASSSS…please keep this in for a while, I’ve been wanting to do blue top one day too. This shade looks real pretty on you!” another commented.

Ciara’s upload has been liked over 334,000 times and amassed 2,500-plus comments.

The latest snap came after she thrilled fans on Instagram on Halloween when she slipped into a sexy PVC catsuit to flaunt her stunning curves just three months after giving birth.

The “Like A Boy” hitmaker channelled Janet Jackson by recreating her skintight outfit from her “What’s It Gonna Be?!” music video. She rocked a shiny skintight black one-piece with a long train and several large silver rings over her body. Ciara also included a family shot of herself, husband Russell Wilson, and children, Sienna, Future, and Win, as they all posed in their costumes.