‘DWTS’ Fans Weigh In On ‘Diva’ Face-Off Between Tyra Banks & Bruno Tonioli

Their lighthearted banter lit up the stage of the ABC series.

Dancing with the Stars fans weighed in on what appeared to be a diva face-off between longtime judge Bruno Tonioli and supermodel Tyra Banks. The banter took place on the set of the ABC reality competition series in a video, which was uploaded to Instagram. The lighthearted moment was one to remember as Bruno took on Tyra and delighted fans with his witty comebacks. Tyra had a few tricks up her sleeve as well, and her response to the famed choreographer was one for the books.

The exchange began at the top of the clip when Bruno responded to Tyra calling him a diva. He quickly responded that he learned from the best as he looked directly at the host as his index finger rested on his left cheek.

“What you tryin’ to say?” questioned Tyra, as she stood on the set.

She then joked that Bruno was “coming for her” and said to the camera that all of her M&M’s candy should be green to match her look, citing a famous contract rider by legendary rock ‘n’ roll band Van Halen, who famously asked for that same candy, but that all the brown ones be removed. The clause was put in there to ensure that the promoter of Van Halen shows read every single line in the contract.

The two were dressed as some of the greatest musical divas ever for the fun tribute episode in the clip seen above.

Bruno channeled George Michael, the former member of British pop group Wham! who went on to have a successful solo career in the 1990s. He wore a black leather jacket resplendent with silver studs and lots of zipper accents. Underneath was a white shirt. This was paired with light blue jeans and a black belt, similar to what the singer wore in his “Faith” video.

Tyra donned a green, silk chiffon dress that resembled the fashion made famous by Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammy Awards. While Jennifer’s sheer Versace gown had a V-neck so deep that it exposed both her cleavage and bellybutton, Tyra’s version was more family-friendly.

Fans responded with their own ideas on who should take home the diva crown on Dancing with the Stars.

“Bruno is winning without a doubt, sorry Tyra,” claimed one fan.

“Bruno has always been the only true one on DWTS,” joked a second follower.

“Tyra is the ultimate one,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Bruno, all day, every day, every show, every season. Sorry Tyra, this time you lose,” penned a fourth viewer.