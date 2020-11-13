Tarsha Whitmore Shows Major Skin In Flirty New Instagram Post: ‘Look In My Eyes’

Tarsha Whitmore headed into the weekend with a flirty Instagram post that treated followers to an eyeful of her dangerous curves. The Aussie bombshell poured her insane figure into a slinky miniskirt that fit her like a glove, showing off her voluptuous figure as she posed with one knee up on a kitchen chair.

The photo captured Tarsha in profile, flaunting her round backside and strong, curvy thigh. The stunner leaned both hands on the backrest of the chair, arching her back and sticking our her rear end for the camera. She glanced over her shoulder at the lens with a seductive stare, parting her plump lips in a provocative way. Her skirt clung to her booty and midriff, emphasizing her curvaceous yet fit physique, while its thigh-skimming hemline exposed her sexy pins.

The dangerously short number had a high-rise waistline that accentuated Tarsha’s taut midsection and small waist. It boasted an eye-catching print that resembled rows of lime-green and black reptile scales over a white backdrop. The model paired the piece with a coordinating bikini top, of which only the spaghetti back strap and a glimpse of the triangular cup was visible in the shot. Her long, honey-colored tresses spilled over her décolletage in well-defined curls, covering what was likely a cleavage-baring neckline.

The sizzling blonde finished off the hot look with chic Gladiator sandals that mirrored the strappy design of her top. The black heels beautifully complemented her skin-flashing attire, which she further spruced up with a dainty gold choker and a lavish ring on one of her fingers. She wore her hair swiped to the side, allowing her supple neck to be seen. Her locks cascaded down her bare back, drawing attention to her glowing, bronzed tan.

The outfit was from popular swimwear brand, Ooh The Label, which Tarsha credited with a tag on her photo. The post was geotagged at Airlie Beach in Queensland, where the model has been shooting some captivating content lately. The pic gave fans a peek at a stylish kitchen, which was decorated with sleek, white furnishings and matching bird artwork on the wall.

The 20-year-old accompanied the upload with a cheeky caption, reeling in an enthused response from her adoring fans.

“U are the hottest on Insta atm tarsha,” gushed one Instagram user, adding three fire emoji for emphasis.

“You’re like a hot Cheeto always needed,” agreed a second Instagrammer, who also ended their message with a string of flames.

“Killer eyes [four fire emoji] @tarsha.whitmore,” a third follower complimented the model’s piercing gaze.

“This is gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth person, who further expressed their admiration with a heart emoji.