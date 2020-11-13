Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Bloody Injury Involving Miranda Lambert After The CMAs

Kelsea bled from the mouth after an incident involving glass.

Kelsea Ballerini shared the gruesome injury she suffered following the 2020 CMA Awards this week that left her bleeding from the mouth in front of Miranda Lambert. The “Miss Me More” singer took to Twitter on November 12 to reveal she had a nasty accident after the show, joking it was made all the worse because it happened in front of her fellow country star.

“People often ask for my most embarrassing story, and I have a new one,” Kelsea began the tweet, which was posted the day after the country music award show and can be seen here.

“While sipping some wine last night after the CMAs, somehow the glass shattered IN MY MOUTH, cutting my lip, all in front of Miranda Lambert,” she wrote.

But it seems like the star saw the funny side, as she joked it was all part of 2020’s charm.

“2020 keeping me humble y’all,” she quipped, adding a wine, skull, and face palm emoji.

Kelsea’s tweet has received over 8,200 likes and 240-plus retweets, as well as many questions from fans. One asked if the star was okay, to which she confirmed she wasn’t seriously inured.

“Are you okay though?” the fan tweeted.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“Lip, fine. Ego, shattered like the glass,” Kelsea responded with two crying laughing faces. That tweet has amassed over 1,300 likes.

“This is a metaphor for 2020,” another fan replied.

“Damn, there’s a ‘hole in the bottle’ and a crack in the glass! Sounds like a new single to me @KelseaBallerini. I’m sure queen Miranda won’t mind. Hope you’re lip is ok,” another wrote.

Despite things not going smoothly as she celebrated after the event, which saw artists sit at tables at least six feet away from one another in line with social distancing guidelines, Kelsea stunned when she stepped out in Nashville.

She hit the red carpet in a sheer strapless floor length gown with ornate rose and leaf embellishments, which Red Carpet Fashion Awards confirmed was by Dolce and Gabbana. She had her blond hair straight and down but slicked back and rocked bold red lipstick.

Kelsea’s admission came shortly before she thrilled fans with new music. The 27-year-old teamed up with legendary country singer Shania Twain for a duet remix of her track “Hole In The Bottle.”

Shania shared a stunning shot of the twosome on Instagram this week to promote the song, which is ironically about drinking.

“We’re leakin’ all this wine. Hole In The Bottle dropping Friday! @kelseaballerini,” she captioned the upload.