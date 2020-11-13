Khloe Kardashian Discusses Rekindling Tristan Thompson Romance On ‘KUWTK’

The pair's relationship has always been rocky.

Khloe Kardashian pondered going back to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 36-year-old opened up about spending quarantine with the father of her baby daughter, True Thompson, and how that affected their relationship. As reported by The Daily Mail, Tristan came forward and admitted that he was still in love with Khloe and wanted to win her back. However, she struggled to come up with a direct answer for him as she still battled feelings of mistrust for him.

The pair’s relationship has been very turbulent ever since Tristan was caught publicly cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter, according to Cosmopolitan. And while she decided to forgive him for that one time, a new drama arose when it was reported that the NBA star had made out with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend and a longtime member of the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle. Khloe broke up with Tristan after that, but maintained a friendly relationship with him for the sake of their baby daughter.

For the past few months, the two exes were in lockdown together so as to be able to spend time with True. But in the new KUWTK episode, Khloe admitted that she felt pressurized into making a decision on where their romantic relationship stood.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

“I do feel pressure from Tristan but not because he’s told me – like, I’ve never had an ultimatum from Tristan. I just feel like it’s been over a year since we broke up and now that we’re hanging more I can tell he’s getting antsy,” she revealed in a teaser clip for the show’s season finale, which you can watch here.

Meanwhile, Tristan chatted to Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, saying he wanted his “queen” back. But when they discussed the possibility of rekindling their romance, Khloe told him she was afraid he would go back to his old ways if she accepted him back.

“The man I dreamed of currently, why couldn’t you be like that when we were together? One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into the old Tristan again,” she told him, as per The Daily Mail report.

Khloe and Tristan remained on good terms throughout quarantine, with him taking full care of their daughter while she had to self-isolate after being diagnosed with COVID-19, as The Inquisitr previously reported.