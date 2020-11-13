Zara Larsson Wears Tiny Latex Skirt & Fishnet Tights For New Shoot

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a series of pics of herself from a recent shoot. The Swedish singer has been on a roll lately and has been using the social media platform to treat her followers to a number of professional new snapshots.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a sleeveless back top that was tucked into her tiny latex skirt that fell above her upper thigh and had mini slits. Larsson paired the look with black fishnet tights and flat shoes of the same color. She rocked long black gloves and wore noticeable eye makeup. Larsson styled her long blond and black hair in three separate ponytails for the occasion.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from a high angle close-up. Larsson gazed up at the camera lens with her piercing eyes while she sat down on a white floor.

In the next slide, she held onto her locks and appeared to be on her knees. The songstress tilted her head up slightly and gave the camera full eye contact.

In the third and final frame, Larsson rested both her arms behind her while tilting her head back. The front of her hair fell onto her face while she raised one leg off the floor.

In the tags, she credited designer Miriam Julin, the photographer Paul Edwards, and her hair and makeup artist Sophia Sinot.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 167,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“This is giving me major Bratz energyyyyy” one user wrote.

“If these photoshoots have any connections to your upcoming album then i am literally going to die,” another person shared.

“Broooo this makeup! THIS HAIR! THIS OUTFIT! THIS WHOLE MF LOOK! I’m shook! @zaralarsson,” remarked a third fan.

“the only thing i cry over is how beautiful you are,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Sunday, Larsson attended the MTV Europe Music Awards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a shimmery purple dress for her red carpet look. Larsson paired her attire with strappy metallic purple heels that showcased her pedicured toes and matched the eye-catching ensemble. She tied her locks up in a high ponytail and sported short nails that were painted with sparkly polish.

On the night, she performed her latest single, “WOW,” in a black bra, combat trousers, and lace-up boots.