Chrishell Stause Stuns In All White As She Claps Back At ‘DWTS’ Affair Rumors With A Powerful Message

The 'Selling Sunset' star returned to Instagram to show fans who she is.

Chrishell Stause stunned in a new photo as she shared some words to live by with her fans.

In a new pic shared to her Instagram page, the gorgeous 39-year-old Selling Sunset star wore all white as she posed on a beach. Chrishell was pictured in a white blouse that fell from her shoulders to expose a matching swimsuit top as she gazed off into the distance in the dreamy shot.

In the caption to the post, Chrishell seemingly responded to rumors that she had an affair with her married Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko. The luxury realtor shared a quote from Oprah Winfrey about knowing who you are versus what others think about you.

The Instagram share marked the first time that Chrishell left the comments section open on one of her posts since her DWTS partner’s divorce was announced early last week. It’s no surprise that the post received nearly 100,000 likes within hours of posting as fans offered their support to the Netflix star.

“Great quote! You know who you are! Stay fabulous!” one fan wrote.

‘Don’t let people looking for a trashy story get you down,” another added. “Everyone knows men and women can be friends without having romance. Keep shining pretty lady and let the trash take itself out. You got this and have people in your corner rooting for you.”

“Thank you for bringing back your comments queen,” a third fan wrote. “We missed them and never explain yourself to those who are committed to misunderstanding you.”

Chrishell’s post came hours after her Selling Sunset co-star and close friend Amaza Smith addressed the rumors about her in an interview with Fubar Radio. In the interview, Amaza said Chrishell was “more p*ssed off at this point than depressed” about the rumors about her personal life because “it’s just such BS.”

“Poor Chrishell,” Amanza said. “She was like, ‘I went through a very public divorce’. Like, the last thing she would ever do is being added to somebody’s infidelity if that’s what was going on.”

Chrishell was thrown into her Dancing With the Stars partner’s divorce drama last week after his estranged wife Elena Samodanova accused him of “ongoing infidelity” and a “recent inappropriate relationship.”

Many people immediately assumed Elena was referring to Chrishell, who had a close friendship with the hunky Russian dancer during their eight weeks together on the celebrity ballroom show. Both Gleb and Chrishell issued statements to deny that their relationship was anything more than a friendship.