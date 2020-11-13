Abby Dowse Smolders In Purple Lace Lingerie: ‘Juicy Lil Grape’

Abby Dowse continued her recent streak of smoldering lingerie posts with a new photo shared to Instagram Friday, November 13. For her latest update, the Aussie smokeshow flashed her bombshell curves in a sexy three-piece purple lace set from Fashion Nova, sending temperatures soaring on her page with her sizzling curves.

The lingerie was crafted out of sheer mesh, relying solely on its elegant floral embroidery and thick seams to censor Abby’s voluptuous assets. The set left little to the imagination not only because of its see-through fabric, but its revealing design as well. The hot look included a super low-cut bra that flaunted the blonde’s abundant cleavage and insanely high-cut bottoms that showed off her hips and thighs, exposing her tan lines.

The panties dipped dangerously low in the front, baring her chiseled tummy. Their spaghetti side straps stretched above her hip bones, disappearing underneath the garter belt that accentuated her waist. The item cut off just above the belly button, leaving plenty of skin on display on both sides. A dainty scalloped trim adorned all three pieces, drawing even more attention to Abby’s incredible curves.

The vibrant color looked flattering against her tanned skin, while also complementing her golden tresses. Abby accessorized with an entire collection of gold jewelry that made her outfit pop out even more. She rocked dainty chain bracelets and shiny band rings, suspending a cross-pendant necklace over her cleavage. The stunner styled her hair in tousled waves that added to her sultry vibe. Her locks were parted on the side, brushing over her forehead as they framed her face and spilled over her shoulders and arms.

Abby posed in her open-space kitchen for the tantalizing snap. She had her back to a wall, standing with her hip cocked and her legs spread. She rested one arm on her rump and placed the other hand on her thigh, looking down at the camera with an enticing stare and provocatively parted lips. The photo was cropped at the mid-thigh, the low angle and close perspective offering a great view of her hourglass figure. Her stylish kitchen cabinets were visible in the background, the all-white décor making Abby’s seductive lingerie and bronzed tan emerge as the only splash of color in the shot.

The 31-year-old penned a flirty caption for her post, adding a grape emoji that seemed to mirror the shade of her attire. Many of her fans followed suit, filling the comments section with grapes and purple hearts.

Needless to say, the suggestive photo was a big hit with Abby’s online admirers, garnering more than 17,000 likes and over 360 comments in the first two hours.

“Honestly you just amaze me everyday,” wrote one person, leaving a screaming-face and heart-eyes emoji. “[It’s] Unbelievable how gorgeous you are,” they added.

“You look outstanding as always Abby,” said another devotee. “Nice outfit on a gorgeous body beautiful combination.”

“Magnificent lady,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“Stunning Abby beautiful set,” chimed in a fourth fan.